Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.65% of Trinity Industries worth $44,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

TRN opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

