Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Herman Miller worth $41,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Herman Miller by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after acquiring an additional 526,738 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

