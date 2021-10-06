Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Adient worth $44,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 2,292.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Adient by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 60,909 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Adient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

