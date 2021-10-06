Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,010,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Suncor Energy worth $42,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 285,688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

NYSE:SU opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.