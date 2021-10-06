Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,189 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Sanderson Farms worth $44,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after buying an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.20. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.22 and a 52-week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.