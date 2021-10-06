Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,290 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $46,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 748,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVI stock opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.64.

