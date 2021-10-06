Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 57,931 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of Murphy Oil worth $44,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $11,538,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 522,280 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,013,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 843.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 381,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 341,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

