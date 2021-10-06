Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.44% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $45,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,361,000 after purchasing an additional 258,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

