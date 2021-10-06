Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $42,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,003,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,415. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average of $112.39. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

