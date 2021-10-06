Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Sprout Social worth $43,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 562.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,645 shares of company stock worth $19,393,236. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.