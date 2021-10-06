Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $41,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDV opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

