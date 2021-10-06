Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.19% of Carpenter Technology worth $42,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after buying an additional 293,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $12,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CRS opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

