Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,794 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,768,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $163.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

