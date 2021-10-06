Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156,054 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 67,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of 3D Systems worth $46,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 76.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,230 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 115,988 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,154,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,929 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,607 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

