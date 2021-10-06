Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of CONMED worth $43,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 14.0% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 32.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after buying an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CNMD opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

