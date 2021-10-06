Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,074 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of John Bean Technologies worth $45,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $146.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.95. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

