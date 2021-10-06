Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,434,269 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Sirius XM worth $43,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

