Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,051 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of CNO Financial Group worth $41,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

