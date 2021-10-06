Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,840 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Silgan worth $43,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 27.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

