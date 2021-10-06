Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,654 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Resideo Technologies worth $46,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

