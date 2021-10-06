Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 52,614 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,853,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $45,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

