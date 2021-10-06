Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 61,352 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,993,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 61,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Investors Bancorp worth $42,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 360.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after buying an additional 897,969 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,529,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 4,825.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 446,338 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

ISBC opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.