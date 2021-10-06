Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 61,865 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Matador Resources worth $42,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after buying an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after buying an additional 643,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.41.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

