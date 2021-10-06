Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,020 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $42,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

