Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.83% of AeroVironment worth $45,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Shares of AVAV opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.08. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,864.00 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $539,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,299,081. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

