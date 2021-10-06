Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,723 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. 77,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,494. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

