Barclays Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.80 Price Target

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SZU. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Südzucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.98 ($17.63).

SZU opened at €13.86 ($16.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €16.75 ($19.71). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

