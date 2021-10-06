Barclays Increases Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $39.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. 849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $42.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

