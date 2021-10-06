Barclays Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.