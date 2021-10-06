Barclays Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.
PEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.
Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33.
In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.