Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Barclays accounts for about 2.4% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 4,544,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,723. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from 218.00 to 220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.83.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

