Barclays Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.42 ($48.73).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

