Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRFH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of -0.35. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

