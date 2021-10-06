Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,587 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,017,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Barrick Gold worth $43,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 240,231 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 128,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

