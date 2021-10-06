Basid Coin (BASID) Hits One Day Volume of $1.29 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00048003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00228327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

