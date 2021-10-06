Bata (BTA) Trading Up 30.5% This Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bata has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. Bata has a market cap of $153,016.11 and $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00331256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000817 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

