BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBQ. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BBQ by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the second quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BBQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the second quarter worth $495,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. BBQ has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.09.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. BBQ had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

