Beacon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,767.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $5,767.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

