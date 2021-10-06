Beacon Price Up 0.8% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $5,767.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020595 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

