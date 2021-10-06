Beaxy Price Tops $0.0026 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $749,181.88 and approximately $390.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00242067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00107013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

