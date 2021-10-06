Beaxy Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $749,181.88 and approximately $390.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00242067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00107013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

