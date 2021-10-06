Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

BZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $10,786,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 210,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 196,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. 8,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,342. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.08. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

