Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BEZ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 375.30 ($4.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 397.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 354.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

