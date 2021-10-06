Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 372,617 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $2,228,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $12,061,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.57. 48,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.