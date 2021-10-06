Beck Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.