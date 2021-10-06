Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 159.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWA traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 97,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,447. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

