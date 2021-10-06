Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,504 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after buying an additional 364,125 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $427,331,000 after buying an additional 989,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $377,370,000 after buying an additional 416,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.92. 128,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 132.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.00. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $184.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

