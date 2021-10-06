Beck Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,839,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.