Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

ENB stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. 397,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,830. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

