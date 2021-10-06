Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.98. 720,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,626,422. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $504.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

