Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 292,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

